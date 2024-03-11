Наградите „Оскар“ тази година приключиха общо взето без изненади. Големият победител е „Опенхаймер“ на Кристофър Нолан с общо 7 статуетки.
Как премина церемонията вижте тук:
Ето и списък с всички победители.
Поддържаща женска роля
Емили Блънт — Oppenheimer
Даниел Брукс — The Color Purple
Америка Ферера – Barbie
Джоди Фостър — Nyad
Да’Вин Джой Рандолф — The Holdovers
Дизайн на костюми
Barbie – Жаклин Дюран
Killers of the Flower Moon – Жаклин Уест
Napoleon –Жанти Йейтс и Дейв Кросман
Oppenheimer – Елън Мирожник
Poor Things – Holly Waddington
Звук
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Саундтрак
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Най-добър адаптиран сценарий
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Най-добър оригинален сценарий
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Игрален късометражен филм
The After
Invincible
Night of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Анимационен късометражен филм
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Актьор в поддържаща мъжка роля
Стърлинг К. Браун — American Fiction
Робърт де Ниро – Killers of the Flower Moon
Робърт Дауни Дж. — Oppenheimer
Раян Гослинг — Barbie
Марк Ръфало — Poor Things
Оригинална песен
“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
Документален пълнометражен филм
“Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek
“The Eternal Memory”
“Four Daughters,” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha
“To Kill a Tiger,” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim
“20 Days in Mariupol,” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath
Документален късометражен филм
“The ABCs of Book Banning,” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic
“The Barber of Little Rock,” John Hoffman and Christine Turner
“Island in Between,” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien
“The Last Repair Shop,” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó,” Sean Wang and Sam Davis
Най-добър международен филм
“Io Capitano” (Italy)
“Perfect Days” (Japan)
“Society of the Snow” (Spain)
“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany)
“The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)
Най-добър анимационен филм
“The Boy and the Heron,” Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki
“Elemental,” Peter Sohn and Denise Ream
“Nimona,” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary
“Robot Dreams,” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal
Грим и прическа
“Golda”
“Maestro”
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Production Design
“Barbie”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Napoleon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
Монтаж
“Anatomy of a Fall” – Laurent Sénéchal
“The Holdovers” – Kevin Tent
“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Thelma Schoonmaker
“Oppenheimer” – Jennifer Lame
“Poor Things” – Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Операторско майсторство
“El Conde” – Edward Lachman
“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Rodrigo Prieto
“Maestro” – Matthew Libatique
“Oppenheimer” – Hoyte van Hoytema
“Poor Things” – Robbie Ryan
Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
Napoleon
Главна мъжка роля
Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”
Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”
Главна женска роля
Annette Bening — “Nyad”
Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall”
Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”
Emma Stone — “Poor Things”
Най-добра режисура
Justine Triet — “Anatomy of a Fall”
Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
Jonathan Glazer — “The Zone of Interest”
Най-добър филм
“American Fiction”
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“Barbie”
“The Holdovers”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Maestro”
“Oppenheimer”
“Past Lives”
“Poor Things”
“The Zone of Interest”