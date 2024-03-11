Наградите „Оскар“ тази година приключиха общо взето без изненади. Големият победител е „Опенхаймер“ на Кристофър Нолан с общо 7 статуетки. Как премина церемонията вижте тук: ОНЛАЙН РЕПОРТАЖ: Нощта на Оскарите Гледайте специалното ни студио с водещи Петя Дикова и Петър Бакърджиев Ето и списък с всички победители. Поддържаща женска роля Емили Блънт — Oppenheimer Даниел Брукс — The Color Purple Америка Ферера – Barbie Джоди Фостър — Nyad Да’Вин Джой Рандолф — The Holdovers

Дизайн на костюми Barbie – Жаклин Дюран Killers of the Flower Moon – Жаклин Уест Napoleon –Жанти Йейтс и Дейв Кросман Oppenheimer – Елън Мирожник Poor Things – Holly Waddington Звук The Creator Maestro Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Oppenheimer The Zone of Interest

Саундтрак American Fiction Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Killers of the Flower Moon Oppenheimer Poor Things Най-добър адаптиран сценарий American Fiction Barbie Oppenheimer Poor Things The Zone of Interest

Най-добър оригинален сценарий Anatomy of a Fall The Holdovers Maestro May December Past Lives Игрален късометражен филм The After Invincible Night of Fortune Red, White and Blue The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar Анимационен късометражен филм Letter to a Pig Ninety-Five Senses Our Uniform Pachyderme War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Актьор в поддържаща мъжка роля Стърлинг К. Браун — American Fiction Робърт де Ниро – Killers of the Flower Moon Робърт Дауни Дж. — Oppenheimer Раян Гослинг — Barbie Марк Ръфало — Poor Things Оригинална песен “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot” “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony” “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” from “Killers of the Flower Moon” “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Документален пълнометражен филм “Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek “The Eternal Memory” “Four Daughters,” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha “To Kill a Tiger,” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim “20 Days in Mariupol,” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath Документален късометражен филм “The ABCs of Book Banning,” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic “The Barber of Little Rock,” John Hoffman and Christine Turner “Island in Between,” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien “The Last Repair Shop,” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó,” Sean Wang and Sam Davis Най-добър международен филм “Io Capitano” (Italy) “Perfect Days” (Japan) “Society of the Snow” (Spain) “The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany) “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)

Най-добър анимационен филм “The Boy and the Heron,” Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki “Elemental,” Peter Sohn and Denise Ream “Nimona,” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary “Robot Dreams,” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal Грим и прическа “Golda” “Maestro” Oppenheimer Poor Things Society of the Snow Production Design “Barbie” “Killers of the Flower Moon” “Napoleon” “Oppenheimer” “Poor Things”

Монтаж “Anatomy of a Fall” – Laurent Sénéchal “The Holdovers” – Kevin Tent “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Thelma Schoonmaker “Oppenheimer” – Jennifer Lame “Poor Things” – Yorgos Mavropsaridis Операторско майсторство “El Conde” – Edward Lachman “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Rodrigo Prieto “Maestro” – Matthew Libatique “Oppenheimer” – Hoyte van Hoytema “Poor Things” – Robbie Ryan Visual Effects The Creator Godzilla Minus One Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” Napoleon