Наградите „Оскар“ тази година приключиха общо взето без изненади. Големият победител е „Опенхаймер“ на Кристофър Нолан с общо 7 статуетки.

Как премина церемонията вижте тук:

Ето и списък с всички победители.

Поддържаща женска роля

Емили Блънт — Oppenheimer

Даниел Брукс — The Color Purple 

Америка Ферера – Barbie

Джоди Фостър — Nyad

ДаВин Джой Рандолф — The Holdovers 

Дизайн на костюми

Barbie – Жаклин Дюран

Killers of the Flower Moon – Жаклин Уест

Napoleon –Жанти Йейтс и Дейв Кросман

Oppenheimer – Елън Мирожник

Poor Things – Holly Waddington

Звук

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer 

The Zone of Interest

Саундтрак

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Най-добър адаптиран сценарий

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Най-добър оригинален сценарий

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Игрален късометражен филм

The After 

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Анимационен късометражен филм

Letter to a Pig 

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Актьор в поддържаща мъжка роля

Стърлинг К. Браун — American Fiction 

Робърт де Ниро  – Killers of the Flower Moon 

Робърт Дауни Дж. — Oppenheimer 

Раян Гослинг — Barbie 

Марк Ръфало — Poor Things 

Оригинална песен

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot” 

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” 

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony” 

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Документален пълнометражен филм

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters,” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

“To Kill a Tiger,” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

“20 Days in Mariupol,” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Документален късометражен филм

“The ABCs of Book Banning,” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

“The Barber of Little Rock,” John Hoffman and Christine Turner

“Island in Between,” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

“The Last Repair Shop,” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó,” Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Най-добър международен филм

“Io Capitano” (Italy) 

“Perfect Days” (Japan) 

“Society of the Snow” (Spain) 

“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany)

“The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)

Най-добър анимационен филм

“The Boy and the Heron,” Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

“Elemental,” Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

“Nimona,” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

“Robot Dreams,” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Грим и прическа

“Golda”

“Maestro”

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Production Design

“Barbie” 

“Killers of the Flower Moon” 

“Napoleon” 

“Oppenheimer” 

“Poor Things” 

Монтаж

“Anatomy of a Fall” – Laurent Sénéchal

“The Holdovers” – Kevin Tent

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Thelma Schoonmaker

“Oppenheimer” – Jennifer Lame

“Poor Things” – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Операторско майсторство

“El Conde” – Edward Lachman

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Rodrigo Prieto

“Maestro” – Matthew Libatique

“Oppenheimer” – Hoyte van Hoytema

“Poor Things” – Robbie Ryan

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

Napoleon

Главна мъжка роля

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro” 

Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers” 

Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer” 

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction” 

Главна женска роля

Annette Bening — “Nyad” 

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon” 

Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall” 

Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”

Emma Stone — “Poor Things” 

Най-добра режисура

Justine Triet — “Anatomy of a Fall” 

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon” 

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer” 

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer — “The Zone of Interest” 

Най-добър филм

“American Fiction”  

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”  

“Killers of the Flower Moon”  

“Maestro”  

“Oppenheimer”  

“Past Lives” 

“Poor Things”  

“The Zone of Interest”

Продължи да четеш  