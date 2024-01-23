Американската филмова академия обяви номинациите за тазгодишните награди „Оскар“ – очертава се гореща битка между „Опенхаймер“ на Кристофър Нолан и (изненада!) „Клети създания“ на Йоргос Лантимос.

Лентата за създаването на атомната бомба има общо 13 номинации, включително за най-добър филм и режисура. „Клети създания“ е номиниран в същите категории.

При „Опенхаймер“ номинации има още в категориите: най-добра главна мъжка роля за Килиан Мърфи, операторско майсторство за Хойте ван Хойтема, монтаж за Дженифър Лейм, дизайн на продукцията, грим и прическа, поддържаща мъжка роля за Робърт Дауни Джуниър, адаптиран сценарий, саундтрак, звук, дизайн на костюми и актриса в поддържаща женска роля за Емили Блънт.

Изненадата на наградите е „Барби“. Филмът на Грета Гъруиг попадна в надпреварата за най-добър филм, но в същото време не и в режисурата. Очаквано, Райян Гослинг е номиниран в категорията за най-добра мъжка роля, както и в тази за оригинална песен за „Аз съм просто Кен“.

За статуетката за водеща мъжка роля ще се състезават също Брадли Купър, Колман Доминго, Пол Джиамати, Килиън Мърфи и Джефри Райт.

В категорията за главна женска роля попада Ема Стоун, която е основен фаворит за „Оскар“ за ролята ѝ на Бела в „Клети създания“. Там е и Лили Гладстон – сочената за откритие на годината актриса заради ролята ѝ в „Убийците на Цветната луна“ на Мартин Скорсезе, както и Сандра Хюлер, Анет Бенет и Кери Мълиган.

Със десетата си номинация пък Мартин Скорсезе се превърна в най-номинирания жив режисьор в историята.

Целият списък с номинации вижте на следващата страница.

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera – “Barbie“

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Costume Design

“Barbie” – Jacqueline Durran

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Jacqueline West

“Napoleon” – Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

“Oppenheimer” – Ellen Mirojnick

“Poor Things” – Holly Waddington

Sound

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Live Action Short Film

“The After”

Invincible

Night of Fortune

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Animated Short Film

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Original Song

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Documentary Feature Film

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters,” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

“To Kill a Tiger,” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

“20 Days in Mariupol,” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Documentary Short Film

“The ABCs of Book Banning,” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

“The Barber of Little Rock,” John Hoffman and Christine Turner

“Island in Between,” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

“The Last Repair Shop,” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó,” Sean Wang and Sam Davis

International Feature Film

“Io Capitano” (Italy)

“Perfect Days” (Japan)

“Society of the Snow” (Spain)

“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany)

“The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)

Animated Feature Film

“The Boy and the Heron,” Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

“Elemental,” Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

“Nimona,” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

“Robot Dreams,” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Golda”

“Maestro”

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Production Design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Film Editing

“Anatomy of a Fall” – Laurent Sénéchal

“The Holdovers” – Kevin Tent

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Thelma Schoonmaker

“Oppenheimer” – Jennifer Lame

“Poor Things” – Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Cinematography

“El Conde” – Edward Lachman

“Killers of the Flower Moon” – Rodrigo Prieto

“Maestro” – Matthew Libatique

“Oppenheimer” – Hoyte van Hoytema

“Poor Things” – Robbie Ryan

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

Napoleon

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”

Emma Stone — “Poor Things”

Directing

Justine Triet — “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer — “The Zone of Interest”

Best Picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”