View this post on Instagram

Ok Guys I Don’t really know what to think cause we all know that she kisses her friends more often but she seems really happy, and if she’s happy I’m happy too, but I still believe in bradga ————————————————————————- #lg6 #ladygaga #stefani #love #germanotta #gaga #bradleycooper #stefanijoanneangelinagermanotta #badromance #pokerface #paparazzi #enigma #lasvegas #losangeles • • • • @ladygaga • @dhortonaudio