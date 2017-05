Иън Сомърхолдър и съпругата му Ники Рийд потвърдиха, че чакат бебе

Hi Little One I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt. We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you... Love Your parents

A post shared by Nikki Reed (@iamnikkireed) on May 4, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT