Една от емблемите на НБА - Коби Брайънт, е загинал в катастрофа с частен хеликоптер в неделя сутрин. 41-годишният бивш гард на "ЛА Лейкърс" е пътувал с още четирима души, когато летателният апарат е загубил височина, разбил се е и се е запалил. Съобщава се, че няма оцелели.

Смъртта на петкратния шампион в НБА потопи в скръб целия свят. Колегите му не могат да повярват, че той вече не е между живите.

"Коби беше легенда на паркета и тъкмо започваше един изпълнен със смисъл втори дубъл. Загубата на Джиана, за нас като родителите е дори още по-тежка. С Мишел изпращаме своята любов и молитви на Ванеса и цялото семейство Брайънт в този немислим ден", написа Барак Обама.

 
 
 
No es justo!! #depkobebryant

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.

R.I.P Kobe...

Президентът на САЩ Доналд Тръмп също реагира на ужасната новина с пост в профила си в "Туитър".

"Съобщава се, че Коби Брайънт и трима други души са загинали в катастрофа с хеликоптер в Калифорния. Това е ужасна новина", пише Тръмп.

Музикалните звезди Деми Ловато, Калид, Джъстин Бийбър и Мийк Мил бяха сред първите със съобщения в социалните мрежи.

 
 
 
It can't be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day.! Love you man!

