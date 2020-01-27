Една от емблемите на НБА - Коби Брайънт, е загинал в катастрофа с частен хеликоптер в неделя сутрин. 41-годишният бивш гард на "ЛА Лейкърс" е пътувал с още четирима души, когато летателният апарат е загубил височина, разбил се е и се е запалил. Съобщава се, че няма оцелели.
Смъртта на петкратния шампион в НБА потопи в скръб целия свят. Колегите му не могат да повярват, че той вече не е между живите.
"Коби беше легенда на паркета и тъкмо започваше един изпълнен със смисъл втори дубъл. Загубата на Джиана, за нас като родителите е дори още по-тежка. С Мишел изпращаме своята любов и молитви на Ванеса и цялото семейство Брайънт в този немислим ден", написа Барак Обама.
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
this can’t be trueee!!— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020
This hurts no matter who you were a fan or what team you cheer for. out his family. #BlackMamba https://t.co/fZTiZ7WBep— Charles “Buck” Arbuckle (@charlesarbuckle) January 26, 2020
Tiger and Kobe. 1996. Hug your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ZYw0QBvJMI— Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) January 26, 2020
I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.
We miss you already Kobe— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020
We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020
There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020
Devastated to hear the news on my friend @kobebryant passing. Prayers go out to his wife Vanessa and his children and the @Lakers family. pic.twitter.com/Oki9GkYEu5— Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) January 26, 2020
Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020
I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk— Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020
Президентът на САЩ Доналд Тръмп също реагира на ужасната новина с пост в профила си в "Туитър".
Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
"Съобщава се, че Коби Брайънт и трима други души са загинали в катастрофа с хеликоптер в Калифорния. Това е ужасна новина", пише Тръмп.
Музикалните звезди Деми Ловато, Калид, Джъстин Бийбър и Мийк Мил бяха сред първите със съобщения в социалните мрежи.
WOW! Kobe. Such A Shock. My Condolences To His Wife And Children. Very, very sad. #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/4UM6Vap8Dc— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 26, 2020
Everyone at our show is so saddened & shocked over the passing of Kobe Bryant. He was a father, husband, author, incredible athlete & one of the kindest guests we’ve had on our show. Please keep his family in your thoughts & remember to cherish the ones you love every single day pic.twitter.com/841PYJlvtq— The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) January 26, 2020