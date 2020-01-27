Една от емблемите на НБА - Коби Брайънт, е загинал в катастрофа с частен хеликоптер в неделя сутрин. 41-годишният бивш гард на "ЛА Лейкърс" е пътувал с още четирима души, когато летателният апарат е загубил височина, разбил се е и се е запалил. Съобщава се, че няма оцелели.

Смъртта на петкратния шампион в НБА потопи в скръб целия свят. Колегите му не могат да повярват, че той вече не е между живите.

"Коби беше легенда на паркета и тъкмо започваше един изпълнен със смисъл втори дубъл. Загубата на Джиана, за нас като родителите е дори още по-тежка. С Мишел изпращаме своята любов и молитви на Ванеса и цялото семейство Брайънт в този немислим ден", написа Барак Обама.

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

View this post on Instagram No es justo!! #depkobebryant A post shared by Rudy Fernandez (@rudy5fernandez) on Jan 26, 2020 at 12:22pm PST

this can’t be trueee!! — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020

This hurts no matter who you were a fan or what team you cheer for. out his family. #BlackMamba https://t.co/fZTiZ7WBep — Charles “Buck” Arbuckle (@charlesarbuckle) January 26, 2020

Tiger and Kobe. 1996. Hug your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ZYw0QBvJMI — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) January 26, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goran Dragic (@the_1_dragon) on Jan 26, 2020 at 12:10pm PST

View this post on Instagram R.I.P Kobe... A post shared by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on Jan 26, 2020 at 12:40pm PST

We miss you already Kobe — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Devastated to hear the news on my friend @kobebryant passing. Prayers go out to his wife Vanessa and his children and the @Lakers family. pic.twitter.com/Oki9GkYEu5 — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) January 26, 2020

Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

Президентът на САЩ Доналд Тръмп също реагира на ужасната новина с пост в профила си в "Туитър".

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

"Съобщава се, че Коби Брайънт и трима други души са загинали в катастрофа с хеликоптер в Калифорния. Това е ужасна новина", пише Тръмп.

Музикалните звезди Деми Ловато, Калид, Джъстин Бийбър и Мийк Мил бяха сред първите със съобщения в социалните мрежи.

WOW! Kobe. Such A Shock. My Condolences To His Wife And Children. Very, very sad. #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/4UM6Vap8Dc — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 26, 2020