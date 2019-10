View this post on Instagram

I’ve always been one of those girls who has always wanted someone to buy her flowers. This past year though I’ve been learning to buy my own flowers, trying a new restaurant with me,cooking a new recipe for ME. I love the people in my life but I’m also learning to appreciate the me in my life. As I begin my new year on this earth I am Discovering that understanding my own heart is the most important task I have. When I truly do that I am able to a better person for everyone around me PC: @byaleahclark MUA: @justchelseanicole #latebirthdaypost #24 #kobeyear #lookathelighting #trackgirl #trackgirlinregularclothes #ireallydoownregularclothes #ipromise #lookatmepostinganonrunningpic