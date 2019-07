View this post on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released these photos of Prince George today to celebrate his birthday . On the photos he is wearing England football shirt, which also was noticed by the team itself on Instagram . They commented the post with: 'Happy birthday, Prince George! Great choice of shirt! ' . Kensington Royal (or should I say: Prince William) responded with three ' '. 'Three lions' is a song released in 1996 as a single by English band The Lightning Seeds to mark the England football team's hosting of that year's European Championships. . The Duke of Cambridge has always been a football (or soccer, as the American call it) fan — after all, he is the president of the English Football Association .