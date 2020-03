Crouch: "I was on holiday in Ibiza and I saw him [Ronaldo] on the beach. He was busy getting through bottles of beer and had an ashtray balanced on his stomach.



"I went over. I hoped he was going to say: 'Oh, you're Crouch!' but he didn't have a clue who I was.”

