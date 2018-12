View this post on Instagram

I love to tell the story, that the day we met you took my hand to get me trough the crowd and you never let it go. Today I wish I had a photo of you that day. I wish I had another one of your face when I made those finals, when I won medals, when I reached goals, I wish I had a photo of you when I struggled, when I cried, when I was in pain. Cause the one common thing on these photos will be the love on your face. Love like if you succeed, if you cried, if you were me. Love that keep us together and keep us chasing our dreams for the last 10 years. Love that made me the woman I am today and makes me dream for so much more. Happy birthday baby! I celebrate this day, cause nothing would’ve been possible without you. Ti amo