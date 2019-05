View this post on Instagram

Absolute queen and tennis legend @serenawilliams has used her French Open outfit to send a strong message. Her two-piece suit which also came with a flowing jacket over the top has the words “championne”, “reine”, “mere”, and “déesse” — which are French for “champion”, “queen”, “mother”, and “goddess”. Read more at the link in our bio #SerenaWilliams #FrenchOpen #GrandSlam