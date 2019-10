View this post on Instagram

22.77 for 7th place in my 7th World Championships (and running twice in lane 7 ). First I want to thank the man who has to deal with me 24/7 (and trust me that’s not always easy) my husband/physio/coach and so many other roles @simone.collio .Prof Bonomi for always being the coach who believes in me even more than I believe in myself. My whole family for being so supportive and amazing. My training partners. This year I’ve seen sweat, blood and tears with scans showing injuries in the middle of the season. I went under urgent surgery back in January so thanks also to the doctors who helped me dealing with that, Dr Corsetti and Dr Ivanov. Thank God there were many victories and great results to be happy about in the season. Thanks to my partners @nikerunning @oriflamebulgaria @huaweimobilebg @rosassociati and @wintecare ,the Bulgarian athletics federation and Ministry of sport for their support. To my loves from @ilsprintacademy and to all of YOU for the hundreds of messages, posts, stories. To the people who become part of this journey and part of my life and heart. Thank you! Doha was amazing! It’s time to start a new road. The road to Tokyo 2020