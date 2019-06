Takefusa Kubo turns 18 today!



30 games, 6 goals & 4 assists for FC Tokyo

6 games, 1 goal & 1 assist for Yokohama F. Marinos

4 years in La Masia

first senior international call-up

nicknamed the 'Japanese Messi'



Potential to become the best Asian player ever. HBD, Take! pic.twitter.com/zHlxVMcYhV