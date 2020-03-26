Заедно, но разделени – с тези думи можем да обобщим настоящата ситуация по цял свят с настъпващата пандемия от COVID-19. Един от малкото доказани начини за превенция на заболяването е социалното дистанциране. Поради тази причина консултантската фирма за дизайн „Активиста“, базирана в Лос Анджелис, ни показва как биха изглеждали любимите ни музикални обложки в ерата на социалната дистанция.

Серията „Обложки на 6 фута“ илюстрира визуално колко е важно да спазваме дистанция заради новия коронавирус. 6 фута се равняват на малко над 1,80 метра.

В „Инстаграм“ профила на фирмата можем да видим една от най-разпознаваемите обложки на групата Queen и как би изглеждала тя ако членовете на бандата спазваха социалната дистанция.

Същото важи и за албума на „Блонди“.

Една от най-красивите обложки на албуми - тази на Joshua Tree на U2, заснета от Антон Корбин, също е претворена във вариант, актуален за съвременния свят.

Членовете на бандата „Рамоунс“ също са застанали на безопасно разстояние един от друг.

При бащите на електронната музика „Крафтверк“ социалното дистанциране даже им отива.

На обложката на култовия албум „Слухове“ на „Флийтууд Мак“ Стиви Никс танцува на безопасно разстояние от Мик Флийтууд.

Колажите на „Активиста“ събраха много харесвания и коментари в социалните мрежи.

COVID-19 в числа
Заразени* Нови случаи Починали Излекувани
България 243 1 3 4
Света 490253 19285 22155 118060
Заразени* Нови Починали
България 243 1 3
Света 490253 19285 22155
* Общ брой случаи, вкл. починали и излекувани. * Общ брой случаи, включително починали и излекувани. Източник: Worldometer