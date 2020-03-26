View this post on Instagram

#6FeetCovers is a collection of iconic album covers to raise awareness about the importance of staying at least 6 feet away. Site of the project on BIO #socialdistancing #socialdistance #6feet #corona #covid_19 #covid #covıd19 #flattenthecurve #flattenthecurve #staystrong #stayhome #quarantine #pandemic #hope #stayathome #staysafe #wewillrockyou #rock #rocknroll #queen #showmustgoon #freddiemercury #bohemianrhapsody