Заедно, но разделени – с тези думи можем да обобщим настоящата ситуация по цял свят с настъпващата пандемия от COVID-19. Един от малкото доказани начини за превенция на заболяването е социалното дистанциране. Поради тази причина консултантската фирма за дизайн „Активиста“, базирана в Лос Анджелис, ни показва как биха изглеждали любимите ни музикални обложки в ерата на социалната дистанция.
Серията „Обложки на 6 фута“ илюстрира визуално колко е важно да спазваме дистанция заради новия коронавирус. 6 фута се равняват на малко над 1,80 метра.
В „Инстаграм“ профила на фирмата можем да видим една от най-разпознаваемите обложки на групата Queen и как би изглеждала тя ако членовете на бандата спазваха социалната дистанция.
#6FeetCovers is a collection of iconic album covers to raise awareness about the importance of staying at least 6 feet away. Site of the project on BIO #socialdistancing #socialdistance #6feet #corona #covid_19 #covid #covıd19 #flattenthecurve #flattenthecurve #staystrong #stayhome #quarantine #pandemic #hope #stayathome #staysafe #wewillrockyou #rock #rocknroll #queen #showmustgoon #freddiemercury #bohemianrhapsody
Същото важи и за албума на „Блонди“.
#6FeetCovers We will rock again soon. Just remember to keep the 6 feet distance. It can save lives. #socialdistancing #socialdistance #6feet #corona #covid_19 #covid #covıd19 #virus #flattenthecurve #flattenthecurve #staystrong #stayhome #quarantine #pandemic #hope #stayathome #staysafe #blondie #debbieharry #chrisstein #clemburke #heartofglass #onewayoranother #kungfugirl #fender #music #love #guitar #punk #newyorkcity
Една от най-красивите обложки на албуми - тази на Joshua Tree на U2, заснета от Антон Корбин, също е претворена във вариант, актуален за съвременния свят.
Stay home and safe. If you need to go out to the supermarket, stay 6 feet away from each other. #6feetcovers MORE INFO BIO #socialdistancing #socialdistance #6feet #corona #covid_19 #covid #covıd19 #flattenthecurve #flattenthecurve #staystrong #stayhome #quarantine #pandemic #hope #stayathome #staysafe #music #hope #u2 #bono #thejoshuatree #joshuatree #theedge #adamclayton #larrymullenjr
Членовете на бандата „Рамоунс“ също са застанали на безопасно разстояние един от друг.
Stay 6 feet or 2 metres apart. It’s simple. And it will save lives. Remember it when you are in the line of the supermarket or the pharmacy. #6feetcovers is a collection of iconic album covers to share the importance of staying at least 6 feet apart to save lives. MORE INFO LINK IN BIO #socialdistancing #socialdistance #6feet #corona #covid_19 #covid #covıd19 #flattenthecurve #staystrong #stayhome #quarantine #pandemic #hope #stayathome #staysafe #music #hope #ramones #ramonesforever #ramonesfans #rocknroll #heyholetsgo #tommyramone #joeyramone #johnnyramone #deedeeramone #markyramone #richieramone
При бащите на електронната музика „Крафтверк“ социалното дистанциране даже им отива.
Remember to stay 6 feet away from each others to stop the spreading. Robots not included. MORE INFO LINK IN BIO #socialdistancing #socialdistance #6feet #corona #covid_19 #covid #covıd19 #flattenthecurve #staystrong #stayhome #quarantine #pandemic #hope #stayathome #staysafe #music #hope #kraftwerk #autobahn #ralfhütter #florianschneider #wolfgangflür #robots #tourdefrance #tatemodern #albumcover
На обложката на култовия албум „Слухове“ на „Флийтууд Мак“ Стиви Никс танцува на безопасно разстояние от Мик Флийтууд.
Do the same as Mick and Stevie and stay 6 feet away from each other and stop the spread. #6feetcovers Reimagined iconic album covers where bandmates stand 6 feet away from each other to stop COVID19 spread. MORE INFO LINK IN BIO #socialdistancing #socialdistance #6feet #corona #covid_19 #covid #covıd19 #flattenthecurve #staystrong #stayhome #quarantine #pandemic #hope #stayathome #staysafe #music #hope #fleetwoodmac #stevienicks #mickfleetwood #lindseybuckingham #christinemcvie
Колажите на „Активиста“ събраха много харесвания и коментари в социалните мрежи.
|Заразени*
|Нови случаи
|Починали
|Излекувани
|България
|243
|1
|3
|4
|Света
|490253
|19285
|22155
|118060
