View this post on Instagram

Leonardo Dicaprio @leonardodicaprio is all in with Robert De Niro! Lights! Camera! Action! You could be hearing these famous words straight from Martin Scorsese @martinscorsese_ himself when you join Leonardo DiCaprio for a day on the set of their new film with Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon. This dynamic director-actor duo has left audiences speechless with incredible films including The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street. It won't be the drug-fueled routine that Jordan Belfort was familiar with, but you certainly won't have to worry about undercover cops and delusional mental patients when you embark on this exciting adventure with Leo and Marty. You can experience the magic of watching one of these blockbuster films being made from the front row. You'll be able to feel like a part of this huge production with a walk-on role, lunch with Leo and the crew, and you'll even get some acting tips from Scorsese himself. Whether you're an aspiring filmmaker or actor, or just a huge fan of these artistic geniuses, this experience will make you feel like the king or queen of the world! 100% of the money raised through this goes directly to @feedingamerica @mealsonwheelsamerica @wckitchen @nokidhungry hit the link in our bio now to enter to win this once in a lifetime opportunity!