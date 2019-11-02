Благодарение на социалните мрежи всеки може да бъде инфлуенсър. Виждали сме котки, кучета, измислени герои и много други, които имат свои лични профили в „Инстаграм“, но един необичаен герой завладя сърцата на стотици – пчелата инфлуенсър Би.

Би събира пари за опазването на пчелите по цял свят. Наскоро насекомите бяха обявени за най-жизненоважния животински вид, тъй като тяхното изчезване би довело до драстични екологични промени.

Пчелата Би е създадена с компютърна анимация и профилът на малкия жълт инфлуенсър вече има повече от 100 хил. харесвания в „Инстаграм“. Зад профила стои френска фондация.

„Само във Франция повече от 30% от пчелните колонии изчезват всяка година. Опазването на пчелите е опазване на хората“, казват от фондацията.

Целта на Би е да събира пари чрез социалните мрежи, като всичко ще бъде дарено за опазване на пчелите. В профила си можем да видим малката пчела да позира в Монмартр, да се наслаждава на красиви френски гледки и дори да участва в протест.