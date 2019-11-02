Благодарение на социалните мрежи всеки може да бъде инфлуенсър. Виждали сме котки, кучета, измислени герои и много други, които имат свои лични профили в „Инстаграм“, но един необичаен герой завладя сърцата на стотици – пчелата инфлуенсър Би.
View this post on Instagram
Je vois la vie en rose Maybe I should think about painting my hive in pink What's your favorite place? #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #parismaville #parisianlifestyle #pariscartepostale #parisgram #parisview #paris_focus_on #montmartre #montmartreaddic #pinkhouse #lamaisonrose #strikeapose
Би събира пари за опазването на пчелите по цял свят. Наскоро насекомите бяха обявени за най-жизненоважния животински вид, тъй като тяхното изчезване би довело до драстични екологични промени.
View this post on Instagram
It is essential to save the planet... And the bees too! Both are threatened and trust me, it would be terrible to live without bees. Thanks a lot for demonstrating today, it was really nice to see you all and let's keep up the fight!!!! #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #paris #parismaville #fridaysforfuture #climatestrike #strike #youthclimatestrike #togetherweareone #togetherwearestronger #aspiepower #schoolstrike4climate
Пчелата Би е създадена с компютърна анимация и профилът на малкия жълт инфлуенсър вече има повече от 100 хил. харесвания в „Инстаграм“. Зад профила стои френска фондация.
View this post on Instagram
« Sunsets are proof that no matter what happens, every day can end beeautifully. » #bee #bees #savethebees #beesofinstagram #ipbes7 #beefund #beenfluencer #buzzforbees #beekeeping #beethechange #followme #quotes #quoteoftheday #positivethinking #sunset #sunsetlover #landscape #horizon #paris #montmartre #sacrecoeur
„Само във Франция повече от 30% от пчелните колонии изчезват всяка година. Опазването на пчелите е опазване на хората“, казват от фондацията.
View this post on Instagram
« Aidez-moi à transformer les followers en argent pour sauver les abeilles de l’extinction. » Yo guys! So, name a thing you love. Chocolate? I make it Icecream?I make it Coffee? Always me Broccoli? Me again Clothes? Still me We are behind most of the things you use everyday! And 24% of bees are dying every year. This is bad for us, but terrible for you as well dear humans… Are you ready for a world without chocolate? ... Neither am I. Follow me! #bee #beefund #beenfluencer #buzzforbees #savethebees #beekeeping #beesofinstagram #beehive #followme #naturelovers #beethechange #beethefuture
Целта на Би е да събира пари чрез социалните мрежи, като всичко ще бъде дарено за опазване на пчелите. В профила си можем да видим малката пчела да позира в Монмартр, да се наслаждава на красиви френски гледки и дори да участва в протест.