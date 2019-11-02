View this post on Instagram

Je vois la vie en rose Maybe I should think about painting my hive in pink What's your favorite place? #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #parismaville #parisianlifestyle #pariscartepostale #parisgram #parisview #paris_focus_on #montmartre #montmartreaddic #pinkhouse #lamaisonrose #strikeapose