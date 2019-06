View this post on Instagram

Checkmate: Rightly regarded as the most famous chess pieces to have survived from the medieval world, the Lewis Chessmen secured their place in history when they were found in 1831 on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides. Most likely Norwegian in origin, they were probably the stock of a trader in chessmen that never reached their market, who buried them in the sands of Uig Strand, an inlet in the north-west of the island, after a shipwreck. _ This July in #London, we will offer what appears to be the first additional piece from the Lewis hoard to have been discovered since 1831. Acquired for £5 in 1964 by an antiques dealer in Edinburgh, the chess piece was stored away in his home before being inherited by his daughter, who believed it was special and perhaps imbued with some magical significance. With the passing of this Lewis Warder onto the next generation of the family, its significance as an important historic artefact has only now come to light. #SothebysSculpture #Chess