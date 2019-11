View this post on Instagram

For all the females on the ground inNSW right now. We stand together we stand proud !! Yes I am a Firefighter No I’m not a man Yes I am a female Yes I am pregnant Yes I am going to the fires And yes I’ll be alright No I won’t just stay behind No I don’t care if you don’t like it THIS IS MY STATE IN FLAMES! I love my country I love my mates And if that means I’m needed on the ground Then I’ll always make the way As long as I am physically able to help I’ll always work my best As I’m a firefighter, Just like all the rest!! #firefighters #nswfires #femalefirefighters #nswrfs