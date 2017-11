Новозеландка „пътува и снима” по света, без да напуска дома си в Лондон (СНИМКИ)

Google Street View Scene - I'm doing something a bit different over the next few days. I'm putting up some of my old favourite images but also adding the link to the coordinates, so you can check them out on Google Maps yourself. Here's my favourite image from the Atacama Region in Chile bit.ly/2mxQW9f . . . . . #chile #paperjournalmag #streets_oftheworld #subjectivelyobjective #burnmagazine #somewheremagazine #oystermagazine #noicemag #onbooooooom #ifyouleave #lensculture #foamagazine #atacama #desert #kidsofinstagram #bike #desertlife #sunshine #composition #bluesky #colourful #agraphobictraveller #streetview #streetviewportraits

A post shared by Agoraphobic Traveller (@streetview.portraits) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:33am PST