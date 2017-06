ЕК за Парижкото споразумение: Решението на САЩ не ни отслаби

Today is a sad day, as a key partner in the fight against climate change turns its back on the global community. The EU deeply regrets the unilateral decision by the Trump administration to withdraw the US from the #ParisAgreement Agreement. The Paris Agreement brought us together in very challenging times. It is an unprecedented multilateral partnership between nearly 200 countries, supported by companies and communities across the world, to address a problem that threatens us all. It demonstrates our generation's responsibility towards this and future generations. The Paris Agreement will endure. The world can continue to count on Europe for global leadership in the fight against climate change. Europe will lead through ambitious climate policies and through continued support to the poor and vulnerable. The EU will strengthen its existing partnerships and seek new alliances from the world's largest economies to the most vulnerable island states. This partnership will of course include the many US businesses, citizens and communities that have voiced their support for Paris and are taking ambitious climate action. Together, we will stand by Paris, we will implement Paris. We will do this because it is in our common interest. We see the Paris Agreement and the low-carbon transition for what it is, the growth engine of our economies and the key to protecting our planet. Today's announcement has galvanised us rather than weakened us, and this vacuum will be filled by new broad committed leadership. Europe and its strong partners all around the world are ready to lead the way. We will work together to face one of the most compelling challenges of our time. We will do it, together. We are on the right side of history.

